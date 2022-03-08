‘Not Hiding, Not Afraid’: Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Shares His Location via Insta
Zelenskyy said, "I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone.”
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday night, 7 March, in a video posted on Instagram, said that he is in Kyiv and is not afraid, dismissing any rumors about his location.
His statement comes in the face of intensified shelling by Russian troops in several Ukrainian cities.
Zelenskyy said, "I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone.” He added that he would do as much as it takes to "win this patriotic war".
The 44-year-old leader has reportedly survived three assassination attempts since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.
Zelenskyy also accused the Russian army of attacking civilians trying to flee and said, "There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did that work? Russian tanks worked in its place, Russian Grads (multiple rocket launchers), Russian mines.”
Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday, has declared a ceasefire, saying that it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors in order to conduct a humanitarian operation from 10:00 am (Moscow time).
This comes after a safe corridor could not materialise as Ukraine on Monday, rejected Russia's proposal for a humanitarian corridor, for the routes supposedly led to Russia and Belarus. With this rejection, Russia continued its attack in violation of the ceasefire.
