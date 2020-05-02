North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly made his first public appearance on 1 May after nearly three weeks of speculation over whether he was gravely ill or even dead.Kim attended the opening of a fertilizer plant in Suncheon and even cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony, reported North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The following day, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published several photos of Kim wearing black and cutting the ribbon, according to South Korean news daily The Korea Times.The North Korean leader was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong, who was spotted in pictures standing behind him. This reportedly marks his first public appearance since 11 April, when he was last seen presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers Party.Speculation over Kim Jong Un’s failing health and supposed ‘demise’ began due to his absence from the celebrations of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, Kim II-Sung, on 15 April.US media reports followed, stating that they had received information that the North Korean leader was in critical condition after undergoing cardiovascular surgery. CNN quoted an anonymous US official stating that Kim was in “grave danger”. This had led to many experts speculating that Kim Yo Jong would succeed her brother.Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Kim Yo Jong Could Lead North Korea After Him We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)