Expat Quota Law Means Eight Lakh Indians May Have to Leave Kuwait

The Kuwait Times reported the Speaker of the National Assembly as saying that 13 lakh of these expats “are either illiterate or can merely read and write” and, therefore, were not needed by the country.

According to PTI, the draft expat quota bill states that workers from India should not exceed 15 percent of the total population. Currently, there are around 14.5 lakh Indians in Kuwait, making them the largest expat community in the country, as per Kuwaiti news media.

These include 28,000 Indians working for the Kuwaiti government, several lakh persons working in the private sector (with 1.16 lakh dependents), many of them migrant workers, and 60,000 students studying in the 23 Indian schools in the country, on the basis of information provided by the Indian embassy in Kuwait.