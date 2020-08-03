NASA Astronauts in SpaceX Capsule Splashdown in Gulf Of Mexico

This was the first water landing of such a space ship in the US since the 1975 Apollo-Soyuz mission.

"It's truly our honour and privilege," said pilot Doug Hurley, who was joined on the mission by commander Bob Behnken, reports AFP.

"On behalf of the NASA and SpaceX teams, welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said SpaceX's Mike Heiman from the control room, as the astronauts were welcomed back.

"We are entering a new era of human spaceflight, where NASA is no longer the purchaser, owner and operator of all the hardware," said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"This is really just the beginning: we are starting the journey of bringing people regularly to and from low Earth orbit, on to the Moon, and then ultimately on to Mars," added Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX.