Montenegro: At Least 10 Dead in Mass Shooting in Cetinje; PM Declares Mourning
The victims include two siblings, one 8 years old and the other 11 years old, and their mother.
At least 10 people were killed in Cetinje, Montenegro, a lone gunman shot dead three members of the same family before shooting bystanders on Friday, 12 August, Reuters reported.
A 34-year-old man with a hunting rifle fatally shot two siblings, one eight years old and another 11 years old, and their mother.
"For now, it is not clear what prompted [the suspect] to commit such a heinous act, on which occasion he himself was deprived of his life," prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told journalists, reported BBC.
"I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen (civilian)," she added.
Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic announced that the government was declaring three days of mourning in response to the shooting.
"I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims," the prime minister said on Telegram.
