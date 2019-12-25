‘Jingle Bells’ Rend the Air as World Celebrates a Merry Christmas
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
From North Kashmir to South Korea to Russia to Vatican, 'Jingle bells, jingle bells' rent the air as the world celebrated Christmas on Wednesday, 25 December.
The higher reaches of North Kashmir along the Line of Control basked in Yuletide spirit with Army jawans celebrating Christmas by singing carols and dancing.
Loading...
Pope Francis appealed for peace in many of the world's hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging many African countries.
"May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East and in various countries of the world," the 83-year-old pontiff said in his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)