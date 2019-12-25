‘Jingle Bells’ Rend the Air as World Celebrates a Merry Christmas

‘Jingle Bells’ Rend the Air as World Celebrates a Merry Christmas

World
The Quint

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

From North Kashmir to South Korea to Russia to Vatican, 'Jingle bells, jingle bells' rent the air as the world celebrated Christmas on Wednesday, 25 December.

The higher reaches of North Kashmir along the Line of Control basked in Yuletide spirit with Army jawans celebrating Christmas by singing carols and dancing.

Santa Claus distributes candies to Indian paramilitary soldiers outside the Holy Family Catholic church on Christmas in Srinagar.
Santa Claus distributes candies to Indian paramilitary soldiers outside the Holy Family Catholic church on Christmas in Srinagar.
(Photo: AP)
Loading...
A Christian family greet each other after attending Christmas Mass at a church in Multan, Pakistan.
A Christian family greet each other after attending Christmas Mass at a church in Multan, Pakistan.
(Photo: AP)

Pope Francis appealed for peace in many of the world's hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging many African countries.

"May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East and in various countries of the world," the 83-year-old pontiff said in his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican.

Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.
Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.
(Photo: AP)
A swimmer of the Serpentine Swimming Club takes part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, in Hyde Park, central London.
A swimmer of the Serpentine Swimming Club takes part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, in Hyde Park, central London.
(Photo: AP)
A Santa Claus poses for tourists throwing his bell in the air in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
A Santa Claus poses for tourists throwing his bell in the air in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
(Photo: AP)
People walk through a space illuminated for Christmas in Mumbai.
People walk through a space illuminated for Christmas in Mumbai.
(Photo: AP)
A child looks at lights arranged in the shape of a Christmas tree on the eve of Christmas in Kohima, capital of Nagaland.
A child looks at lights arranged in the shape of a Christmas tree on the eve of Christmas in Kohima, capital of Nagaland.
(Photo: AP)
A child reacts near wings-shaped neon lights during Christmas Eve in Beijing.
A child reacts near wings-shaped neon lights during Christmas Eve in Beijing.
(Photo: AP)
Newborns are dressed in Santa costumes on Christmas eve at the Synphaet hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.
Newborns are dressed in Santa costumes on Christmas eve at the Synphaet hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.
(Photo: AP)
Mountain climbers in Santa Claus outfits pose during an event to hope for safe climbing and to promote Christmas charity on the Buckhan mountain in Seoul, South Korea.
Mountain climbers in Santa Claus outfits pose during an event to hope for safe climbing and to promote Christmas charity on the Buckhan mountain in Seoul, South Korea.
(Photo: AP)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our World section for more stories.

World
The Quint
    Loading...