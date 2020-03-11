Massive Fire Engulfs Slum in Bangladesh, Thousands Left Homeless

An massive fire ripped through one of Bangladesh's largest slums on Wednesday, 11 March, leaving hundreds of shanties gutted and thousands of people homeless, according to media reports.

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Shialbari Jhilpar Slum in Mirpur's Rupnagar residential area where some 20,000 people lived in around 2,000 shanties.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operations) Zillur Rahman told reporters that no casualty was reported immediately.