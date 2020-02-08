Thai Soldier Goes on Shooting Spree, Kills Many: Report
Multiple people were killed and many left injured after a Thai soldier went on a shooting spree in one of the cities in the northeastern part of Thailand, news agency AFP reported, quoting police.
While the total number of people killed could not be confirmed, local media reports suggested the casualties were in the range of “nine to twelve”.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
