Unidentified Man Slaps French President Emmanuel Macron
The man who slapped Macron could be heard shouting, “A Bas La Macronie (Down with Macron).”
French President Emmanuel Macron was on Tuesday, 8 June, slapped in the face by a man amid a crowd of onlookers. The incident took place while Macron was reportedly on a walkabout in southern France.
According to Reuters, Macron was on a visit to the Drome region of France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video that has since gone viral, Macron's security entourage can be seen leaping to pull the man to the ground and move the French President away from him.
As per international media reports, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex has been quoted by Reuters as saying that the incident was an affront to democracy.
More Details
The man who slapped Macron, could be heard in the video shouting out "Down with Macron" ("A Bas La Macronie") prior to the incident. As per Reuters, while slapping the president, the man could also be heard shouting "Montjoie Saint Denis," which was the battle cry of the French armies when the country was still a monarchy.
The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined any further comment, reported Reuters.
The identity of the man, and his motives, however, are unclear.
