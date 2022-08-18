'Something I'm Thinking About': Cheney Hints at Presidential Run To Stop Trump
The Republican congresswoman lost her primary election to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.
Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who lost her primary election on Wednesday, 17 August, has revealed that she is considering running for US president in an all-out effort to prevent former US President Donald Trump from winning another term.
"It's something I’m thinking about, and I'll make a decision in the coming months," she said, while responding to a question on NBC's Today show.
On Tuesday night, 16 August, Cheney had said that she would "do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office," reported Reuters.
Liz Cheney, the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who played a huge role in the 2003 Iraq War, chaired the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership, from 2019 to 2021.
She has been the most vocal anti-Trump Republican, especially with respect to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, and was appointed as the vice chairwoman of the United States House Select Committee to investigate the attack, taking the lead in presenting evidence against Trump regarding the January 6 riot.
"Two years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election," she said, while conceding to her opponent – Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)
