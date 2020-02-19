Latest News: 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

Live
3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama
At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late on Tuesday following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said during searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces.
(Source: PTI)
Delhi HC to Hear Petition Seeking Uniform Civil Code Across India
Delhi High Court to hear on Wednesday, 19 February, a petition seeking Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. Centre's reply has been sought on the matter.
(Source: ANI)
