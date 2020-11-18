LAC Standoff: India Refutes Chinese Claims Of ‘Microwave Weapons’

The professor claimed that the People’s Liberation Army did not publicise the problem because they solved it “beautifully” and neither did the Indian army because they “lost miserably”, reported The Times.

Professor Jin claimed that in a surprise attack on 29 August, India deployed Tibetan soldiers who seized two critical hilltops on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake with their expert mountaineering skills. In response to this attack, the Chinese military was furious and ordered the soldiers to take back the ground without a single shot being fired.

He also alleged that the Chinese troops honoured the no-live-shot rule of the border dispute, and thus they seized the ground by firing weapons from the bottom of the hills, therefore turning the “mountain tops into a microwave oven”, reported The Times.