Kremlin Critic Navalny Detained on Arrival in Moscow From Germany 

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he received medical treatment after he was allegedly poisoned last year.

In a statement on Sundat, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said its officers detained Navalny at the Sheremetyevo International Airport for his ‘systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period’, Xinhua news agency reported.

The opposition figure on probation was put on a wanted list on December 29, 2020 and he will remain in detention until a court ruling, the service said.