ADVERTISEMENT

At Least 4 Dead in Kindergarten Shooting in Central Russia: Reports

A law enforcement source told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
At Least 4 Dead in Kindergarten Shooting in Central Russia: Reports
i

At least four people, including two children, died after an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, 26 April, AFP reported citing Russia's Interfax news agency.

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities said.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack. The shooter then died by suicide, as per the source.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×