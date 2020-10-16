Kamala Harris Suspends Travel As Staffers Test COVID-19 Positive
"I will be transparent with you about any test results I do receive", tweeted Harris who has so far tested negative.
Indian American Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris has canceled all campaign travel through this coming weekend “out of an abundance of caution” after a flight crew member and her communications director tested positive for coronavirus.
Harris herself has tested negative for coronavirus twice over the past week, she confirmed on Twitter.
“Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.
Harris was previously set to campaign in North Carolina on Thursday, traveling to Charlotte and Asheville to mark the beginning of early voting in the key battleground state. She was scheduled to travel to Cleveland on Friday.
The campaign is also postponing campaign travel for Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, though he had no contact with either Allen or the flight crew member. He will return to the trail on Friday.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.