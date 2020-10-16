Kamala Harris Suspends Travel As Staffers Test COVID-19 Positive

“Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Harris was previously set to campaign in North Carolina on Thursday, traveling to Charlotte and Asheville to mark the beginning of early voting in the key battleground state. She was scheduled to travel to Cleveland on Friday.

The campaign is also postponing campaign travel for Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, though he had no contact with either Allen or the flight crew member. He will return to the trail on Friday.