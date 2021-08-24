Kabul | CIA Chief Secretly Met Taliban Co-Founder Yesterday: Report

Meanwhile on Monday, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen spoke to Sky News and said that the militant organisation will not allow United States to extend their 31 August deadline for ending their mission in Afghanistan.



"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," Shaheen said.



He added that staying beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation".

On Sunday, 22 August, United States President Joe Biden had said that extending the deployment of troops for the evacuation mission in Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline has been under discussion.