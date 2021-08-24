Kabul | CIA Chief Secretly Met Taliban Co-Founder Yesterday: Report
Meanwhile on Monday, a Taliban spokesperson said that they will not allow US to extend their 31 August deadline.
United States Central Intelligence Agency Chief William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday, 23 August, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources in the United States.
As pointed out by AFP, if confirmed, this meeting will have been the highest-level encounter between Taliban and the Biden administration since the former’s takeover of Kabul.
On being questioned by AFP, a CIA spokesperson said that they could not confirm the meeting as the agency "never discusses the director's travels".
While The Washington Post did not disclose the content of the discussion from the said meeting, it did state that it was likely the discussion pertained to delay in the deadline for the US to finish evacuations from Kabul.
More Details
Meanwhile on Monday, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen spoke to Sky News and said that the militant organisation will not allow United States to extend their 31 August deadline for ending their mission in Afghanistan.
"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," Shaheen said.
He added that staying beyond the agreed deadline would be "extending occupation".
On Sunday, 22 August, United States President Joe Biden had said that extending the deployment of troops for the evacuation mission in Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline has been under discussion.
BACKGROUND
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.
Video footage of Taliban commanders and armed militants moving within the walls of the presidential palace was broadcast by international media organisations on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, swarms of people attempted to escape the impending Taliban rule, as is apparent from the visuals of panic, fear and chaos that emerged from the crowded airport of Kabul.
