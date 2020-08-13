‘America Crying Out for Leadership’: Biden-Harris in First Address

Wearing masks, matching pant suit sets, and strutting with what can only be called 'swagger', Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first appearance as running mates for the US presidential elections in Wilmington, Delaware.

“I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America, and that's Sen Kamala Harris,” Joe Biden affirmed on the podium.

"This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up, especially little black and brown girls who so often feel overlooked in their communities... for the first time they are seeing themselves as presidents and vice presidents," he added.