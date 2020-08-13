‘America Crying Out for Leadership’: Biden-Harris in First Address
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first appearance as running mates in Wilmington, Delaware.
Wearing masks, matching pant suit sets, and strutting with what can only be called 'swagger', Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first appearance as running mates for the US presidential elections in Wilmington, Delaware.
“I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America, and that's Sen Kamala Harris,” Joe Biden affirmed on the podium.
"This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up, especially little black and brown girls who so often feel overlooked in their communities... for the first time they are seeing themselves as presidents and vice presidents," he added.
"America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him," said Harris, when it was her turn to take to the podium.
Comparing the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ebola crisis under the Obama-Biden Administration, "only two people in the US died," she said. "Compare that to the moment we find ourselves in now. When other countries follow science, Trump pushed miracle cures."
Trump Administration on the Biden-Harris Duo
With the announcement of Harris as Biden's running mate, the Trump Administration slammed the presidential ticket.
"Perfect together, Wrong for America" reads Trump's campaign ad in reference to the Biden-Harris ticket
”Joe Biden and Kamala Harris together make up the most extreme, leftist ticket in American major party history,” said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 communications director.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.