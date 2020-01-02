Famed Priest With Ties to Mother Teresa Booked for Sexual Abuse

Goldberg and his family followed along in 1976 when McGuire moved to California to take a teaching job at the University of San Francisco, a Jesuit school, and promote a roving ministry in which he presided over religious retreats for wealthy Catholics, collecting large donations along the way.

It was during this time that McGuire forged ties with the future saint, Mother Teresa, becoming her spiritual adviser while vetting nuns seeking to join the religious order she founded, the Missionaries of Charity.

Goldberg said his feelings about McGuire began to change after hearing victims testify at his criminal trial in Chicago, where Goldberg was scheduled to testify on McGuire’s behalf.