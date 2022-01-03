Jan 6 Panel Report to go Public as Americans' Trust in Democracy Remains Eroded

After interviewing hundreds of witnesses and collecting thousands of documents, the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is getting ready to make its report public, in order to prove a connection between the riot and former US president Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, AP reported.

The committee report will also include the testimonies of many election officials who were coerced by Trump to do the same.

Televised hearings regarding the insurrection attempt are also on the agenda of the committee.