Jan 6 Panel Report to go Public as Americans' Trust in Democracy Remains Eroded
Polls conducted by CBS found that the majority of Americans still believe that their democracy is threatened.
After interviewing hundreds of witnesses and collecting thousands of documents, the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is getting ready to make its report public, in order to prove a connection between the riot and former US president Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, AP reported.
The committee report will also include the testimonies of many election officials who were coerced by Trump to do the same.
Televised hearings regarding the insurrection attempt are also on the agenda of the committee.
Consisting of nine members, the committee has only two Republicans - Liz Cheney of Wyoming (who is also the vice chair of the committee), and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Cheney said that "the full picture is coming to light, despite President Trump’s ongoing efforts to hide the picture."
"I think this is one of the single most important congressional investigations in history," she added.
'Harbinger of Increasing Political Violence'
It has been almost a year since the January 6 Capitol attack.
Polls show that the American people remain worried about the state of democracy in their country.
68 percent feel that the attack was "a harbinger of increasing political violence," and American democracy "is threatened," according to a CBS News poll.
It was also concluded by The Washington Post that 34 per cent of respondents agreed that violent action against the government can be sometimes justified.
This percentage is the highest in many years.
Meanwhile, US citizens' "pride" in their democratic system has been plummeting, from 90 per cent in 2002 to 54 percent today, according to a survey conducted by The Washington Post/University of Maryland.
(With inputs from AP, The Washington Post, and CBS.)
