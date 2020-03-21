COVID-19: Italy Reports Almost 800 New Deaths, New Daily Record

Italy on Saturday, 21 March, reported 793 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record that saw its toll shoot up to 4,825 – 38.3 percent of the world's total.

The number of COVID-19 infections rose by 6,557 to 53,578, another record.

The total number of fatalities in the northern Lombardy regions around Milan surpassed 3,000. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of Italy's fatalities.

Italy has reported 1,420 deaths since Friday, a grim figure that suggests the pandemic is breaking through the government's various containment and social distancing measures.