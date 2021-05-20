Indian Staffer, for Whom NZ High Commission Had Sought O2, Dies
The Indian staffer had started at the High Commission in 1986, when Sir Edmund Hillary was High Commissioner.
A long-serving Indian staffer suffering from COVID-19, for whom the New Zealand High Commission had sought help in early May, passed away in a hospital in Delhi.
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta expressed grief at the loss of the staff member who had started at the High Commission in 1986, when Sir Edmund Hillary was High Commissioner. The official reportedly died two days ago.
“Any loss of life is extremely sad and I know that the MFAT (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade) need time to process what has happened under extenuating circumstances of this global pandemic,” said New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.
Six other High Commission staffers had also contracted the virus.
NZ Embassy Seeks Oxygen Cylinders
In early May, the New Zealand High Commission had tweeted asking for an oxygen cylinder to treat a local staff member. At the time, it was a locally hired staff member who was in a serious health condition; none of the diplomatic staff in India had contracted the virus then.
After the New Zealand High Commission requested help from Youth Congress president Srinivas BV for an oxygen cylinder, Srinivas had responded: “Right away. Please share further details in DM.” In a few hours, workers reached the High Commission with cylinders, and Srinivas tweeted: “We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders. Please open the gates and save a soul on time.”
Later however, the diplomatic mission deleted the tweet and apologised.
"We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry," the high commission said in a follow-up tweet.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later said that the Commission should have followed the “normal channels and protocols.”
The tweet caused an uproar between the government and the Opposition Congress with the latter being slammed for hoarding supplies.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had checked with the Philippines Embassy and that the supply given was an “unsolicited one”.
“MEA checked with the Philippines Embassy. This was an unsolicited supply as they had no COVID cases. Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling[sic.],” he wrote.
