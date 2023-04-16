ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Man Dies After Being Hit by Stray Bullet Amid Clashes in Sudan

Albert Augestine succumbed to injuries after he was hit by a stray bullet during military clashes in Sudan.

A day after he was hit by a stray bullet amid clashes in Sudan on Saturday, 15 April, Albert Augestine, an Indian national, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, 16 April.

Relaying the information about Augestine's death, the Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted: "It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries."

The embassy's tweet further said that officials were in touch with his family as well as medical authorities to make further arrangements.

Sudan witnessed a fierce battle between its military and a rival paramilitary forces on Saturday in its capital Khartoum as well as in other areas, reportedly causing the death of over 200 people.

Sudan doctor's syndicate, meanwhile, claimed that at least 27 people have been killed, adding that there were many unaccounted casualties.

They said that the causalities included people from military and Rapid Support Forces personnel in the western Darfur region and the northern town of Merowe.

Earlier, the Indian embassy had tweeted requesting Indian nationals to stay indoors as clashes broke out.

The embassy, in its previous tweet, had said, "All Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors, and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

