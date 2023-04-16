Indian Man Dies After Being Hit by Stray Bullet Amid Clashes in Sudan

A day after he was hit by a stray bullet amid clashes in Sudan on Saturday, 15 April, Albert Augestine, an Indian national, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, 16 April.

Relaying the information about Augestine's death, the Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted: "It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries."

The embassy's tweet further said that officials were in touch with his family as well as medical authorities to make further arrangements.