Indian American Exits LA Mayoral Race After Spending $4 Million

Indian American entrepreneur Ramit Varma has decided to leave the mayoral race in Los Angeles and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Tech businessman Varma, who spent about $4 Million of his own cash to run for the mayorship of Los Angeles, announced his endorsement of Rick Caruso via a video on his official campaign page on Facebook titled Ramit Varma for Mayor on May 24.

With the primary election on June 7, Varma is the third candidate to drop out of the race in the last two weeks. Now, there are nine candidates who are competing for the position to be vacated by Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Presidential nominee for the role of US Ambassador to India.

During the upcoming primary elections in June, if no candidate wins a clear majority , the top two contenders will again run against each other in November elections.