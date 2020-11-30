Biden May Nominate Indian American Tanden to Top White House Post
Tanden, 50, is likely to be appointed as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Adding yet another shot in the arm of the Indian American community, US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to nominate Indian origin Neera Tanden to a key position within the White House, reports news agency PTI.
Tanden, 50, is likely to be appointed as Director of the Office of Management and Budget – a crucial department responsible for managing the upcoming administration’s budget.
Should Tanden’s appointment be sealed, she would script history by becoming the first woman of colour to hold the position.
Presently the Chief Executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, Tanden’s likely nomination could well fit into Biden’s attempts at stitching together a team of liberal and Centrist economic advisers.
More Nominations Likely
Apart from Tanden, Biden is expected to nominate Princeton University labour economist Cecilia Rouse as chairwoman of the Council of Economic Advisers. An African-American, Rouse too would be the first woman of colour to chair the council.
Together, the council is expected to aid and advise the President on the US economy, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to these women, “Biden also plans to nominate Adewale 'Wally' Adeyemo, as Deputy Treasury Secretary and name Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey as members of his Council of Economic Advisors,” reported Reuters.
(With inputs from Reuters)
