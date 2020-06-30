Indian-American Medha Raj Appointed Biden’s Digital Chief of Staff
Raj would now play a key role in all digital aspects of Biden’s presidential campaign.
Amid an election campaign that has largely bring held virtually, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has named Indian American Medha Raj as his Digital Chief of Staff, reported news agency PTI.
Raj would now play a key role in all digital aspects of Biden’s presidential campaign and would work to maximise the impact of digital strategies, by seamlessly coordinating the functions of different departments.
In a post on LinkedIn, Raj wrote that she was duly excited about her new role.
Raj comes from Pete Buttigieg's campaign, who has now endorsed Joe Biden. An alumnae of Georgetown University and Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Raj has earlier worked with the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles, Deloitte, Flippable, among others.
The US is the hardest-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2.64 million official cases and over 128,000 deaths.
(With inputs from PTI)
