Indian-American Medha Raj Appointed Biden’s Digital Chief of Staff

Amid an election campaign that has largely bring held virtually, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has named Indian American Medha Raj as his Digital Chief of Staff, reported news agency PTI.

Raj would now play a key role in all digital aspects of Biden’s presidential campaign and would work to maximise the impact of digital strategies, by seamlessly coordinating the functions of different departments.

In a post on LinkedIn, Raj wrote that she was duly excited about her new role.