India Votes in Favour Of Resolution Seeking Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza at UNGA

India, on Tuesday, 12 December, voted in favour of a draft resolution seeking an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The 193-member Assembly adopted the resolution with 153 votes in favour, 23 abstentions and 10 votes against it.
"India has voted in favour of the resolution just adopted by the General Assembly. The situation that this august body has been deliberating upon has many dimensions. There is the terrorist attack on Israel on 7 October and the concern for the hostages taken at that time. There is an enormous humanitarian crisis and large scale loss of civilian lives, especially of women and children. There is the issue of observing international humanitarian law in all circumstances."Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN
"And there is the endeavour to find a peaceful and lasting two-state solution to the long-standing Palestine question. Our challenge in this extraordinarily difficult time is to strike the right balance," Kamboj added.
While the resolution is not binding, it carries weight as a reflection of the global view on the war. The United States had vetoed a similar call in the UN Security Council last week.
Before the resolution passed, US President Joe Biden, who's country voted against the UNGA resolution as well, said that while Israel has support from "most of the world... they're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place." \
(This is developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)
