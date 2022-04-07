India-US Ties Entering 'Uncharted Territory' Over Ukraine: Former Trump Adviser

"The Biden Administration has been willing to accept some problematic positions that India has taken on the Russian invasion of Ukraine... So, I think that issue is straining the relationship to some degree," she told PTI.

This comes a day after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US believes that it would not be in India's interest to accelerate its Russian imports of energy and other commodities.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday told lawmakers that it is not in India's best interest to continue to invest in Russian military equipment.