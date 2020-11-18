India Critic Nazir Ahmed Resigns from UK’s House of Lords

Sixty-three-year-old Ahmed was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but to the UK with his parents.

In the past, Ahmed has been a strong critic of the Indian government and its policies, especially those on Kashmir.

He is also a supporter of the Khalistan movement.

When Article 370 was scrapped, Ahmed said that India was an “occupation force” in J&K, which wanted to pursue “demographic changes to settle BJP/RSS extremists”.