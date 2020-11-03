Hyderabad Native Stabbed to Death in US, Family Appeals for Visa

The victim's wife and his father-in-law Khaja Moizuddin have requested the Indian embassy and Minister for External Affairs to intervene and arrange for an emergency visa, to perform the final rites of Arif.

An emotional Mehnaz, appealing to the authorities said, "Please help me. I want to go there."

The incident was brought to light by Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah. Amjed reached out to the family and has appealed to Subramanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs, Govt of India, along with the Indian Embassy in USA and Minister K T Rama Rao to immediately extend help to the family by providing a visa immediately.