Ukraine: Top Chinese Diplomat Claims Beijing Did Not Know About Invasion Plans
"Had China known we would have tried our best to prevent it," Qin Gang wrote for the Washington Post.
The Chinese ambassador to the United States (US) has written an opinion piece for The Washington Post, in which he has claimed that China had no prior knowledge about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it," Qin Gang added.
In an article titled, "Where we stand on Ukraine," Qin appeared to be responding to claims made by US officials that the Kremlin had asked the Xi Jinping government for military assistance.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said earlier this week that he feared China had already started assisting Russia.
In response, Qin wrote:
"Recent rumors further claimed that Russia was seeking military assistance from China. Let me say this responsibly: Assertions that China knew about, acquiesced to or tacitly supported this war are purely disinformation. All these claims serve only the purpose of shifting blame to and slinging mud at China."Qin Gang, The Washington Post
'Staunch Champion of Justice'
Qin lays out the principles of Chinese foreign policy in his article.
Claiming that Beijing has an "independent foreign policy of peace," he writes that his country is "a staunch champion of justice."
He also claims that China’s position on the Ukraine war is based on merits, and is objective and impartial.
"The purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter must be fully observed; the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, must be respected; the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously; and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported."Qin Gang, The Washington Post
On Comparisons to Taiwan
Qin argues that comparing the war between Ukraine and Russia to the tensions between China and Taiwan is a "mistake," and that they are "totally different things."
"Ukraine is a sovereign state, while Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan question is a Chinese internal affair. It does not make sense for people to emphasize the principle of sovereignty on Ukraine while hurting China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Taiwan."Qin Gang, The Washington Post
He further goes on to say that China hopes that "the United States earnestly abides by the one-China principle and does not support “Taiwan independence."
'Our Ultimate Purpose Is the End of War'
In the article, Qin writes that "China has made huge efforts to push for peace talks and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis."
He also claims that in a phone call with Putin on the second day of the war, "President Xi Jinping expressed China's desire to see Russia and Ukraine hold peace talks as early as possible".
Qin concluded the piece by stating that his country's "ultimate purpose is the end of war and regional and global stability."
