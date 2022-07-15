Gotabaya Rajapaksa Resigns as Sri Lankan President Amid Economic Crisis
Rajapaksa, 73, emailed his resignation to the speaker through the Sri Lanka High Commission in Singapore.
Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena formally announced Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as the country's president on Friday, 15 July, two days after Rajapaksa fled the country as protests against his government intensified.
The speaker accepted the embattled president's resignation after confirming the authenticity of the letter emailed to him.
Rajapaksa, 73, emailed his resignation to the speaker through the Sri Lanka High Commission on Thursday, 14 July after he went to Singapore on a “private visit.”
Abeywardena said, “I have received the resignation letter sent by President Rajapaksa. Accordingly, the president has resigned with effect from July 14.”
Parliament To Convene on 16 July, Pick New Leader in 7 Days
The speaker further added that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will take over as interim president until Parliament elects a new president.
He also urged Sri Lankans to create a peaceful environment, allowing legislators to take part in the process, which has to be completed within a week. The Parliament is set to meet on Saturday, 16 July.
“I urge for cooperation from all party leaders, public officials and security officials. I earnestly request the public to allow for a peaceful environment within which all parliamentarians would be free to act according to their conscience.”Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
“My intention is to conduct the necessary parliamentary affairs to elect a new president as per the provisions of the Constitution as soon as possible. I request all party leaders to extend their support for this purpose,” he added.
At least 84 people were hospitalised as protesters clashed with the security forces at the PM's office and at the main access junction to Parliament earlier this week, after President Rajapaksa fled the country.
The police fired tear gas shells and water cannons at the protesters who were trying to break the barriers and enter the restricted zone.
Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel, and other essentials.
