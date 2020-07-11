Global Campaign Begins in Support of Filipino Journo Maria Ressa

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Thursday evening, 9 July, announced the launch of the global campaign and reporting initiative in support of Filipino journalist Maria Ressa.

Ressa, a former CNN journalist, is heading a news website ‘Rappler’ that has been critical of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. A trial court in Manila had convicted Ressa and former Rappler researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr over cyber libel charges on 15 June.