Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested: Why Is He in Trouble This Time?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers, in the Al-Qadir Trust Case outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, 9 May.
Following his arrest, a video was posted to the party's YouTube channel, where Khan said, "Till the time these words of mine reach you, I will be arrested in a baseless case. This shows that fundamental rights and democracy in Pakistan have been buried,"
"All this is being done because they want me to accept the corrupt, imported government that has been forcefully imposed on us," Khan added in a video.
In an arrest warrant accessed by The Quint, it says that Khan has been accussed of "commission of the offense of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999."
The warrant added that Khan shall be produced before the court "for authorisation of detention for such period as may be necessary for finalisation of the inquiry investigation."
Islamabad police released a statement quoting Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan who said that Imran Khan has been arrested in relation to the case.
The police chief also said that the situation in Islamabad was “normal," adding that Section 144 had been imposed across the city.
Reuters reported that shortly after Khan entered the court's gate, contingents of paramilitary forces and armoured personnel carriers entered, blocking the gate.
“He went for his biometrics procedure from where he was picked by the Rangers,” PTI leader Musarrat Cheema said, referring to the paramilitary force.
Subsequently, Khan was whisked away under heavy security, the report said, citing a witnes.
Why Was Khan Arrested? What Is Al-Qadir Trust Case?
The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, is under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a settlement involving a property tycoon that reportedly resulted in a loss of 190 million pounds to the national treasury.
The charges against Khan and the other accused include allegations of adjusting Rs 50 billion (equivalent to 190 million pounds at the time) sent by the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom to the Pakistani government.
They are also accused of receiving undue advantages in the form of 458 kanals (unit of area used in Pakistan, about 500 sq meters) of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, which were used to establish Al Qadir University.Expand
Allegation of 'Abduction' & 'Torture'
PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the Islamabad HC was “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.
“Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” Chaudhry added.
PTI’s Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran had been “abducted” from inside the court by Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.
"Imran Khan has been abducted by Rangers from inside the Islamabad High Court. The party has given a call to immediately start protests across Pakistan," he said.
The party also shared visuals of Imran’s alleged arrest.
Islamabad High Court Takes Cognisance
Khan was present at the Islamabad High Court for two hearings on Tuesday afternoon, when he was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers.
Dawn received a confirmation from PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry that after the Rangers arrested the former PM, Islamabad HC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary and the additional attorney general to appear before the court.
“Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case,” Justice Farooq said.
