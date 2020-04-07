Former Bangladeshi Officer Convicted of Killing Sheikh Rahman Held

Legal experts said a report on his arrest would now be sent to the Dhaka District Judge's Court, which originally tried the killers of Bangabandhu.

“The stipulated time for appeal against death penalty expired long ago. Majed now can just seek Presidential mercy unless the Supreme Court decides to consider any plea on his part,” a Supreme Court lawyer said.

Twelve ex-military officers were sentenced to death for the 15 August 1975 killing of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members and five of them were executed in 2010 while one died of natural causes.