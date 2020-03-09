Empty Streets and Paranoia as Northern Italy Goes Into Lockdown

The plan was leaked to the media on Saturday, infuriating Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who slammed it as "unacceptable", saying it had created "uncertainty, anxiety, (and) confusion".

Expert Massimo Galli, the head of a team of doctors from the Biomedical Research Institute in Milan who managed to identify the Italian strain last month, told AFP it had been a "disastrous communication error" and "absolute idiocracy".

Italian virologist Roberto Burioni described the leak on Twitter as "pure madness".

"The draft of a very harsh decree is leaked, sparking panic and prompting people to try and flee the (then) theoretical red zone, carrying the virus with them," he said on social media.

Vincenzo Tosetti, a 34-year old actor and Venice resident, told AFP "many people I know have fled, mainly from Milan.

"This is going to test the Italians' ability to behave responsibly, and I have to say that up until now they've been failing. There's been an exodus".

Fellow Venetian Giancarlo, 49, who did not want to give his last name, said "you can feel the anxiety in the air".

The floating city was also virtually empty of tourists, which was "a big blow".

"First the city was hit by record floods, now this. Venice is very fragile right now," he said.