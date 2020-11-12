Douglas Emhoff to Quit Job, Prepares to Become Second Gentleman
According to a campaign spokesperson, Emhoff will sever all ties with his law firm DLA Piper by Inauguration Day.
Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' husband, is getting ready to be the first Second Gentleman in US history come January inauguration of the new Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.
At DLA Piper, he practiced law in intellectual property and technology and its media, sports and entertainment sector, according to the firm’s website.
In a historic move, Emhoff will work with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop a portfolio that will support the work of the incoming administration within his role as the first-ever second gentleman.
Emhoff took a leave of absence from DLA Piper soon after Harris was picked to be Biden's running mate in August.
"[Emhoff] completely focused on supporting the Biden-Harris campaign since Kamala Harris joined the ticket, and he is not resuming his private law practice at the firm," the spokesperson told CNN.
The campaign. however, did not rule out Emhoff eventually holding a position outside the administration, as Jill Biden did when she was second lady during former President Barack Obama’s tenure. She plans to continue to work even as First Lady.
