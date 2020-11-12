Douglas Emhoff to Quit Job, Prepares to Become Second Gentleman

Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' husband, is getting ready to be the first Second Gentleman in US history come January inauguration of the new Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

According to a campaign spokesperson, Emhoff will sever all ties with his law firm DLA Piper by Inauguration Day.

At DLA Piper, he practiced law in intellectual property and technology and its media, sports and entertainment sector, according to the firm’s website.