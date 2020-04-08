‘Don’t Politicise Virus,’ Says WHO Chief After Trump’s Criticism
"Please don't politicise this virus," pleaded World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, 8 April, following stinging criticism of the WHO from US President Donald Trump.
"Quarantine, politicising COVID... we shouldn't waste time pointing fingers," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva, adding: "It's like playing with fire... We need to behave."
WHO Calls for US, China to Unite
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday urged the United States and China to join forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying there would be "many more body bags" without international unity.
"The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva, following criticism from US President Donald Trump that the UN health body "blew it" and was "very China centric".
