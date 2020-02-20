Five MoUs Under Discussion Ahead of Trump’s India Visit: MEA

With US President Donald Trump claiming that India has not treated his country "very well" on the trade front, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 20 February said the context in which the remarks were made was balance of trade and there have been efforts to address the concerns.

Ahead of his India visit on 24-25 February, Trump said that India has not treated his country "very well" on the trade front and indicated that a "very big" bilateral deal with New Delhi may not be signed before the American presidential election in November.

Asked about the US President's comments, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it is important to understand the context in which the remarks were made.