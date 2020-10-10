Democrats Introduce Bill to Evaluate Prez, Trump Mocks Move

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, 10 October announced a bill to set up a permanent commission to evaluate the President's capacity to continue in office and recommend the leader's ouster from office but President Donald Trump claimed it was to help Kamala Harris.



Trump tweeted that its real intent was to pave the way for removing the Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden if he is elected and replace him with Harris, the vice-presidential nominee.



Although the Democratic bill was introduced just 25 days before the 3 November election, Pelosi said that it was not aimed at Trump whom she had asserted on Thursday was in an "altered state".