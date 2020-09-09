Deadly Bomb Attack On Afghan VP In Kabul, India Condemns The Act
Vice President Amrullah Saleh escaped without grave injuries.
A roadside bomb attack in Afghanistan's Kabul, targeting the country's Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, on Wednesday, 9 September, killed at least 10 civilians and injured at least 15.
The Vice President, however, escaped unharmed, reports Al Jazeera.
In a Facebook video posted soon after the explosion, Saleh, who can be seen with bandages on his left hand, said that he was fine, but his guards were wounded.
"My son, who was in the car with me, and I are both fine. I have some burns on my face and hand. The blast was strong," he added.
Saleh, a vocal Taliban critic, is not a stranger to assassination attempts, facing an attack on his office last year, before the presidential elections, in which 20 people were killed.
An Afghan Interior ministry spokesperson said that the blast, which took place in a section of Kabul where shops sell gas cylinders, also started a huge fire. He also indicated that casualties could rise further.
MEA Reacts To Attack
The Indian government has condemned the attack on the Afghani Vice President.
"India strongly condemns cowardly terrorist attack on Afg VP @AmrullahSaleh2. Our condolences to martyrs & prayers with injured. India stands with Afghanistan in the fight to eradicate terror infrastr & sponsors for enduring peace in Afg", tweeted Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.