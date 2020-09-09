Deadly Bomb Attack On Afghan VP In Kabul, India Condemns The Act

In a Facebook video posted soon after the explosion, Saleh, who can be seen with bandages on his left hand, said that he was fine, but his guards were wounded.

"My son, who was in the car with me, and I are both fine. I have some burns on my face and hand. The blast was strong," he added.

Saleh, a vocal Taliban critic, is not a stranger to assassination attempts, facing an attack on his office last year, before the presidential elections, in which 20 people were killed.

An Afghan Interior ministry spokesperson said that the blast, which took place in a section of Kabul where shops sell gas cylinders, also started a huge fire. He also indicated that casualties could rise further.