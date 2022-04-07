Taped by Students, Russian Teacher Booked for Criticising Kremlin Over Ukraine

A school teacher in Russia named Irina Gen could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for giving an anti-war monologue to her students, with respect to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was secretly taped by them.

According to a report published by The Guardian, Gen's 13 and 14-year-old students asked her why Russian athletes had been disallowed from participating in international tournaments, oblivious referring to the sanctions that have been slapped on Russia by the West.