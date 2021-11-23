COVID-19: PM Jean Castex Tests Positive as Infections Rise in France
Castex has been fully vaccinated since spring and hadn't tested positive before this.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 22 November, news agency AFP reported.
The prime minister, who is 56 years old, said that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work from isolation.
According to sources in the PM's office, Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after discovering that one of his daughters had contracted the virus.
Castex was in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met Alexander De Croo, the prime minister of Belgium.
Consequently, De Croo will now have to quarantine.
Other senior government officials, such as France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune, also went to Brussels with Castex.
Around three-fourth of France's population is vaccinated but the number of COVID-19 infections has surged in recent weeks.
Hospitalisations and deaths that can be traced back to the virus are also on the rise in the country, The Hindu reported.
This, however, is not just a trend in France.
Austria has locked down after a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, while the governments of Germany and Netherlands are also very worried about the virus.
You can read about the fast spread of coronavirus across Europe here.
(With inputs from AFP and The Hindu.)
