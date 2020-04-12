COVID-19: With 20,000 Deaths, US Toll Surpasses Italy’s

Around the world, meanwhile, European countries used roadblocks, drones, helicopters, mounted patrols and the threat of fines to keep people from travelling over Easter weekend. And with infections and deaths slowing in Italy, Spain and other places on the Continent, governments took tentative steps towards relaxing the weeks-long shutdowns.

Glorious weather across Europe posed an extra test of people's discipline.

Don't do silly things, said Domenico Arcuri, Italy's special commissioner for the virus emergency. Don't go out, continue to behave responsibly as you have done until today, use your head and your sense of responsibility.

The outbreak's center of gravity has long since shifted from China to Europe and the United State s, which now has by far the largest number of confirmed cases a half-million and a death toll higher than Italy's count of nearly 19,500, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.