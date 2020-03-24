COVID-19: Trump Calls to Protect Asian Americans Post Virus Uproar

US President Donald Trump has called for the protection of Asian Americans after charges that his use of the term "Chinese virus" had aggravated a backlash.

"It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world," Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday, 23 March.

"They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!"