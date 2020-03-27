COVID-19: Spain Death Toll Tops 2,000 After 462 Deaths in 24 Hours

Officials have repeatedly warned that the number of deaths and infections would continue to rise this week and that the worst was yet to come.

“We have yet to see the impact of the strongest, most damaging wave, which will test our material and moral capacities to the limit, as well as our spirit as a society,” Sanchez said on Sunday, 22 March.

In terms of people who have recovered, government figures show there are currently 3,355 cases, just over 60 percent of whom are in Madrid.

