COVID-19: Spain Death Toll Tops 2,000 After 462 Deaths in 24 Hours
The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said recently.
Despite an unprecedented national lockdown which was put in place on 14 March, the number of deaths and infections have spiralled in Spain, with the figures growing as the country steps up its capacity for testing.
The lockdown, which was initially put in place for two weeks, will be extended until 11 April to try to curb the spread, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
The rise in infections in this country of 46 million people has brought Spain’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, particularly in Madrid, the worst-hit area, which has registered 10,575 cases, and where 1,263 people have died -- accounting for 58 percent of the national death toll.
Officials have repeatedly warned that the number of deaths and infections would continue to rise this week and that the worst was yet to come.
“We have yet to see the impact of the strongest, most damaging wave, which will test our material and moral capacities to the limit, as well as our spirit as a society,” Sanchez said on Sunday, 22 March.
In terms of people who have recovered, government figures show there are currently 3,355 cases, just over 60 percent of whom are in Madrid.
(With inputs from PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)