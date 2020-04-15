COVID-19: Rich Nations Agree to Help Poor Ones in Handling Debt

The world's richest countries agreed on Wednesday, 15 April to freeze poor nations' debt obligations, shortly after nearly 20 European and African leaders made a joint appeal for a massive international effort to boost Africa's coronavirus response, saying that “only a global victory that fully includes Africa can bring this pandemic to an end.”

Finance ministers of the G-20 group of major economies, which includes the US, China, India and others, said they will immediately put on hold poor countries' obligations to service debt they owe.

The statement issued after a video conference put to rest concerns that China would block such a measure, which is aimed at helping the poorest nations focus their spending on healthcare and assistance to vulnerable people to contain the outbreak and its fallout.