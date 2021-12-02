Negative COVID Test Required Within 1 Day of Travel to US From Next Week: Report
A US official said that the new rules would apply to both US and foreign travellers.
United States President Joe Biden, on Thursday, 2 December, is likely to announce that stricter rules on COVID-19 testing for travellers to the US will come into effect from next week, a senior administration official was quoted as saying by AFP.
The official told reporters that Biden would announce that the country is further strengthening its "testing requirements so that starting next week, all international travellers will be required to test negative within one day of their departure to the United States," reported AFP.
The official added that the new rules would apply to both US and foreign travellers, irrespective of their vaccination status.
(With inputs from AFP.)
