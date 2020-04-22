A US State Files Lawsuit Against China on Coronavirus Handling

Missouri has become the first US State to sue China, alleging that Beijing suppressed formation, arrested whistleblowers and denied the contagious nature of the novel coronavirus that led to the loss of life and caused "irreparable damage" to countries globally.

Filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, the lawsuit was filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against the Chinese government, the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese officials and institutions.

The lawsuit alleges that during the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, the Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment (PPE), causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable.