COVID-19: China Announces Additional USD 30 Million Grant for WHO

China on Thursday, 23 April, announced an additional USD 30 million grant to the World Health Organisation, days after Beijing expressed “serious concern” over US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze the funding for the global health agency over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang made the announcement at a media briefing. The grant will be in addition to the USD 20 million provided by China earlier to the WHO.

China hinted at stepping up its monetary contribution to the UN health agency on 15 April.