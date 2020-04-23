COVID-19: China Announces Additional USD 30 Million Grant for WHO
China on Thursday, 23 April, announced an additional USD 30 million grant to the World Health Organisation, days after Beijing expressed “serious concern” over US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze the funding for the global health agency over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang made the announcement at a media briefing. The grant will be in addition to the USD 20 million provided by China earlier to the WHO.
China hinted at stepping up its monetary contribution to the UN health agency on 15 April.
“China expresses serious concern over the US announcement to halt its funding to WHO”, another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said in response to Trump's announcement.
He said China will always support the Geneva-based WHO in playing an important role in international public health and global anti-epidemic response.
Asked if China will step-up funding to the WHO to replace the US contributions, Zhao had said, “China has provided USD 20 million to the WHO (to fight COVID-19) and we will study the relevant matter”, indicating that Beijing was considering to increase its contribution to the global health body.
By that time, over five million people from Wuhan were reported to have left for holiday destinations at home and abroad to celebrate the Chinese new year, which many allege resulted in the spreading of the deadly virus worldwide.
China has denied the allegations of any cover-up, saying it was the first country to report the COVID-19 to the WHO.
