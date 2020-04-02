US Agrees to Buy Ventilators, Medical Supplies From Russia

“This is a time to work together to overcome a common enemy that threatens the lives of all of us,” she added.

“The countries of the G20 agreed last week to work together to defeat the coronavirus, and we are working closely with these countries and others to ensure that critically needed supplies get to those in need,” Ortagus said.

The United States is committed to the global fight against COVID-19, she said, adding that the US is a generous and reliable contributor to crisis response and humanitarian action across the world. “But we cannot do it alone,” Ortagus noted.